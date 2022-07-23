Several LRT trains taken off tracks after wheel hub assembly fails

All Confederation Line trains that have traveled more than 175,000 kilometres have been taken off the tracks after an inspection found a "failure" in one vehicle's wheel hub assembly.

In a Saturday evening memo to Ottawa city council, transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said the vehicles were removed from service "for additional inspections out of an abundance of caution."

The problem was found after an operator reported vibrations on their train, Amilcar said.

In her memo, Amilcar said train manufacturer Alstom had already indicated the failure affected the train's axle and bearing — but in a different way than the issue that caused an out-of-service train to derail near Tunney's Pasture station in August 2021.

In that incident, the wheel broke off the axle due to a problem with the bearing, the device installed at each end of the axle that helps the wheel spin without resistance.

Amilcar said both Alstom and Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) were conducting "in-depth testing" to figure out what caused the wheel hub assembly to fail.

They have both confirmed "verbally and by letter that all trains in operation" on the Confederation Line are safe, she said.

Train service continues

There are currently 10 trains running on the Confederation Line, Amilcar said, making stops roughly every five to six minutes.

The trains will be returned to the line once they've been inspected and deemed safe, according to her memo.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has also been notified, Amilcar added. OC Transpo and RTM are expected to provide another update on Tuesday.