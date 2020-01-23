2 LRT trains experience 'power loss' Saturday afternoon

Two trains experienced a "momentary power loss" Saturday afternoon, causing delays for LRT users.

Just after 2 p.m., one train was stopped at Tunney's Pasture station and eventually moved back to Belfast Yard, while another was still being examined by a technician at the uOttawa station two hours later, according to Troy Charter, the city's director of transit operations.

OC Transpo said the cause of the disruption appears to be "a power/arcing issue." in an email to CBC News.

Video provided to CBC Ottawa from a passenger showed sparks coming off the top of one train.

A video taken by Melanie Grant appears to show sparks coming from an LRT train Saturday afternoon. 0:40

Replacement buses were being used between Rideau and St-Laurent stations for much of the afternoon and into the evening, but OC Transpo said trains were running from end-to-end by early evening.

Riders reported delays of several minutes throughout the afternoon and vented their frustrations on social media.

Finally made it to TP. Following <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaLRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaLRT</a> times are insane. Driver (conductor?) was amazing, updating us constantly and thanking us for our patience. How are there so many issues with a new system in totally normal Ottawa weather?! <a href="https://t.co/ghgGfvnjDZ">pic.twitter.com/ghgGfvnjDZ</a> —@REWettlaufer

The power loss is the latest in a string of problems plaguing the trains, the most recent of which was a collision between two trains at Belfast Yard on Friday.