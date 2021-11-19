LRT passengers stuck in tunnel from 2nd stopped train in 3 days

A train in Ottawa's light rail network was stopped for 55 minutes in the tunnel between Rideau and uOttawa stations on Thursday evening, which marked the second stopped train in three days.

The Confederation Line returned to partial service last Friday after being shut down for nearly two months because a train derailed Sept. 19 near Tremblay station.

For the second time this week, a train stopped on the line. This time it happened at about 8:10 p.m. after experiencing a brake issue on one of the 14 brakes, according to an emailed statement from Troy Charter, OC Transpo's director of transit operations.

All trains are equipped with multiple redundant braking systems, the statement says.

The train's operator tried to fix the issue, while a technician from Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) came to see the train. They were tasked with resetting the brakes and bringing the train to the nearest station.

The 50 passengers were let out at the uOttawa station where they waited for another train.

Service continued to operate eastbound from Tunney's Pasture to Blair station on a single track between Parliament and Rideau stations from 8:30 p.m. until about 9:10 p.m., the statement added.

While there are a variety of evacuation protocols in place for stoppages in the tunnel, Charter said the goal is, whenever possible, to move the train to the next station, which was what happened in this case.

He said during that time other customers experienced delays of 15 minutes or more as some trains were held because of the stoppage.

The stopped train was returned to the maintenance facility where it is being assessed and a replacement train was put into service.