LRT train stopped on tracks after driver receives 'fault notification'

Service along parts of the Confederation Line came to a brief stop Monday morning after the driver of a light-rail vehicle received an "on-board fault notification" and stopped the train on the tracks, OC Transpo says.

The stoppage started at about 8 a.m. Monday and lasted for about 45 minutes, affecting westbound service at Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations.

"A train came to a safe stop west of Bayview Station after the operator received an on-board fault notification," OC Transpo said in an email.

The operator attempted to reset the train but further troubleshooting by a Rideau Transit Maintenance technician was required to get the train up and running again, the email said.

At 8:20 a.m., OC Transpo acknowledged the stoppage in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Trains were being held at some stations due to the stopped train, a later post said, and service at Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations was restricted to eastbound trains only.

In a post on X at 8:42 a.m., OC Transpo said R1 replacement bus service had begun running between Tunney's Pasture and Lyon stations.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the problem was resolved.

OC Transpo said the affected train was parked at Tunney's Pasture station and would be returned to the maintenance facility for a "detailed inspection."