More light rail trains will run starting Monday, says transit GM

Ottawa's transit general manager tells Radio-Canada more trains will run on the Confederation Line starting Monday based on what OC Transpo has seen in the days since Labour Day.

On Friday, Renée Amilcar told the radio show Les matins d'ici that more details would be coming Friday afternoon.

OC Transpo has, as of earlier this week, 33 light rail vehicles available for service, subject to daily maintenance and inspection requirements — enough, in theory, to run 15-double car trains with three cars in reserve.

It made the switch to slower single-car trains last month after its latest shutdown and train and track work, and has been running just 13 single-car trains to keep maintenance costs down while meeting lower ridership demand.

The service said it was confident it could handle post-Labour Day crowds — when English schools returned to join French counterparts, post-secondary school got back underway and many summer vacations ended — with just 13 single-car trains.

Amilcar told Radio-Canada that OC Transpo has been watching how the last few days have worked out, and will have some service improvements to announce based on what it's seen. Specifically, she mentioned more trains.

She had said last week that she can boost capacity if demand warrants, potentially by increasing the number of single-car trains to 15 during afternoon rush hour or by adding a second car to a couple of trains.