2021 was off the rails, and that includes Ottawa's LRT system

Last year wasn't what many hoped it would be — and commuters were saddled with another round of mass transit woes, delays, derailments and city council drama in the nation's capital.

The start of 2021 was relatively quiet for Ottawa's light rail transit system, but by February the city soon reduced the number of trains required during peak periods from 15 to 11 to match ridership. While the decision was only supposed to be temporary, we're still only running 11 trains.

And between delays to the Trillium Line expansion, ongoing financial disputes between the city and Rideau Transit Group, and even a lawsuit between the city and its own insurer, it didn't take long for the LRT to be back in the news cycle.

The transit system didn't end the year strong, either.

In August, a Confederation Line train derailed at Tunney's Pasture station, halting LRT service for almost a week, with commuters forced to take crowded replacement buses during the pandemic.

The derailment led to a Transportation Safety Board investigation that found a train axle broke and a wheel completely detached. Similar axle flaws were soon found in a quarter of the rail cars.

In September, another train derailed near Tremblay station, closing the Confederation Line for 54 days. It's later revealed the derailed train travelled more than 300 metres and went across a bridge over Riverside Drive.

The final months of 2021 were mired by council debates about how to conduct an audit of the LRT, rather than a judicial inquiry.

On Nov. 17, CBC News reports some city officials knew the Confederation Line had reliability issues in the weeks before it officially took possession of the system.

And while council voted against a judicial inquiry, Ontario's transportation minister soon announced she'd call a public inquiry, meaning 2022 should be another busy year of news coverage of the mass transit system.