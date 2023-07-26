Downtown parking lots filling up fast with LRT shut down

Since the LRT shut down early last week, more people are driving to work downtown instead of taking public transit, filling up parking lots across the city.

Ramesh Abrol, manager of Advantage Parking Ltd., said several of his parking lots throughout the city have been bustling.

Typically, his parking lots are pretty busy but they don't usually reach capacity.

"We always have somebody coming in, somebody going out," he said, adding it's been awhile since they needed to put out the "Lot Full" sign.

But now, that sign is going out practically every morning.

Ramesh Abrol, manager of Advantage Parking Ltd., says several of his parking lots downtown have been reaching full capacity early in the morning with people who usually take the train. (Safiyah Marhnouj/CBC)

"Sometimes we have a full sign out at 7:30 a.m., and we open at 6:30. So you can imagine how many people are taking their own vehicles to work instead of public transportation," he said.

With lots filling up earlier, people are getting frustrated when they aren't able to find a spot. He's had to have extra staff outside to help with traffic flow and direct people to potential parking spots at other lots.

"People are just trying to get in no matter what. 'Oh let me in, let me in,' you know. You feel sorry for them, but it is what it is," he added.

A 2-hour commute to an east Ottawa suburb in 2 minutes Duration 1:51 Angela Counter commutes to downtown Ottawa from Orleans and back every day. CBC accompanied her on her trip home using the R1 bus system Tuesday, which took about two hours door-to-door.

Taking public transportation can be cheaper and is better for the environment, Abrol said, but he's heard from customers who say they're tired of the uncertainty of Ottawa's transit system.

"We do hear a lot, 'I wish I could take a bus, I wish I could take a train.' But they can't, they can't rely on it. It's a big issue," he said.

Changing commuting plans

Ray Edwards usually works downtown three or four days a week. Most days, he'll take the train.

"When it's on, it works very, very well," he said of his experience with the LRT. But when it's not working, he drives instead.

"When we know it's uncertain, we immediately use a car. We have the option to be able to drive downtown, and most days can find parking when we do," he said.

Since the train shutdown, it's been harder to find parking, Edwards said, especially anytime after 8 a.m.

Ray Edwards has been driving to work since the LRT shutdown, but says parking has been hard to come by. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"If you come late, it's difficult. I'm further away from the office when I park so it's a bit of a walk," he said.

Edwards said once the trains are running again, he'll wait to see if the service is reliable before going back to using it regularly.

The rail shutdown has also changed how Tasha Riddell and Jonathan Bouwman get to work. They usually take transit from their home in the suburbs, and drive once a week on the day they're both working.

But after trying alternate ways of getting downtown, they're sticking to driving until the train is back in service.

"I've missed buses over the past week. I took the R1 for the first time last week — it was busy, to say the least," said Bouwman.

The closure "definitely adds more to the commute on a daily basis," he added.

Paying for parking downtown costs almost the same as it would to pay for two bus passes for the day, Riddell said, but that's not including the cost of gas and wear and tear. Riddell said she's looking forward to the train coming back into service.

"When it works, it works and it's great. But when it doesn't work, obviously it puts a dent in people's plans and it changes a lot of people's plans for commuting," she said.