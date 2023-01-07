LRT towing effort fails, further damaging overhead wire and extending closure

The partial closure of the LRT is continuing into its third day after repair efforts Saturday morning caused further damage to the system for the third time since the breakdown.

According to the latest OC Transpo update early Saturday, Confederation Line trains continue to run on two loops: between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations in the west.

R1 bus service remains in place between St-Laurent and Rideau stations.

OC Transpo does not yet have an estimated time for full service to be restored.

In the update, transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said crews successfully removed ice from the overhead wires Friday night.

But when Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent a train at low speed to tow one of the immobilized trains, it instead caused additional damage to the overhead wire, Amilcar wrote.

3nd time repair attempts caused more damage

After the initial stoppage, the wire was first damaged Thursday when crews attempted to move one of the immobilized trains from Lees station to a maintenance facility.

The towing attempt Saturday morning was the second time since then that RTM had sent a train into that section of the track and the second time it resulted in damage to the wire.

The first time RTM sent a train with a special attachment called a winter carbon strip to remove ice from the overhead wire. The train was unsuccessful in removing the ice buildup and caused further damage to a short section of the wire which Amilcar said would require repairs.

"RTM is now conducting a thorough inspection of that entire section of the OCS [Overhead Catenary System] before further attempts are made to move any trains in and out of that area," Amilcar wrote on Saturday.

Amilcar added OC Transpo is bringing in "additional external oversight" to closely monitor RTM's work. The new oversight will supplement the existing oversight firm TRA Inc. that OC Transpo hired in Oct. 2021.

Here's an update with the latest information available: <br><br>⚠️Line 1: Train service is operating between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and between Tunney’s Pasture and uOttawa stations in the west. <br><br>➡️ R1 service is operating between St. Laurent and Rideau stations.<br><br>1/5 <a href="https://t.co/kqBfKGszCc">pic.twitter.com/kqBfKGszCc</a> —@OC_Transpo

'Inordinate' number of incidents

Stuart MacKay, a board member with transit advocacy group Ottawa Transit Riders, said he believes "an inordinate" number of incidents have occurred along the stretch between uOttawa and Tremblay stations.

In addition to the current stoppage, since Sept. 2021 service along that section of rail has been disrupted by a lightning strike , a broken wire , and a derailmen t.

"I think we have to start having some serious questions about that stretch of track," MacKay said. "Are we doing everything in terms of preventative measures?"

Out of service since Wednesday

Two out-of-service trains near Lees station have prevented any trains from running through the section of track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations since Wednesday night.

Memos from the city and a Friday afternoon news conference that included the CEO of the track maintenance group explained the cascading set of problems.

A freezing rain warning Wednesday night saw ice begin to fall by 10 p.m. at the international airport, according to Environment Canada.

Video tweeted just after 11 p.m. showed bright flashes and sparks around the system near Hurdman station, which the city said can happen in challenging weather and aren't necessarily a safety risk.

A broken wire on the overhead power system for Ottawa's Confederation Line on Friday. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

Two trains stopped around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday between Lees and Hurdman stations. Amilcar said at the time the stoppage was because of ice buildup on the power system.

Rideau Transit Maintenance CEO Mario Guerra said when the trains stopped, more ice built up on the equipment to the point trains couldn't get through.

Guerra said Friday after the ice was removed — which has now happened — the power system would need to be repaired, the two stopped trains removed, and the system tested to ensure trains can run safely.