Full LRT shutdown blamed on bearing issue

The full length of the LRT's Line 1 closed Monday afternoon due to an issue with a train bearing, OC Transpo says.

In a tweet at about 5 p.m. Monday, OC Transpo said LRT service from Tunney's Pasture to Blair stations had stopped and all stations were closed due to a "technical issue."

In a memo to the mayor and councillors, OC Transpo general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar said a routine inspection revealed an issue with a bearing.

Amilcar said the decision to end service was made "in an abundance of caution."

R1 replacement bus service is running the length of LRT Line 1, OC Transpo said Monday.

The derailment of a train in August 2021 involved a wheel that was severed from the axle due to a "catastrophic bearing failure," according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

In a February 2023 letter to city officials, the TSB said the problems that caused the derailment in August 2021 and a component failure in July 2022 "continue to pose a risk to safety until the issues are resolved."

Testimony at the LRT public inquiry suggested a larger problem: that the way the wheel meets the rail on sharp curves puts too much stress on train components including the bearings.

In response to the TSB, Amilcar wrote in a February memo to council that OC Transpo had already undertaken several measures to fix the issues.

These measures included daily inspections of all light rail vehicles and a directive to inspect bearing assemblies every 7,500 kilometres.