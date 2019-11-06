City manager throws LRT builder under the bus

Making a rare appearance before Ottawa's transit commission Wednesday, city manager Steve Kanellakos laid the blame for the problems bedevilling the Confederation Line squarely on builder Rideau Transit Group (RTG).

"They have failed the city and its residents," Kanellakos said. "We have not received what we paid for."

The city has experienced "inadequate management oversight, poor planning, under-resourcing and failure to anticipate predictable issues" from RTG since the $2.1-billion Confederation Line's launch in September, Kanellakos complained.

Those issues have multiplied since dozens of bus routes were retired on Oct. 6, funnelling commuters onto the LRT, where long delays have become commonplace.

"Our system is not operating at the level it should be. I acknowledge that we have not met your expectations, and I apologize for the fact that a system has inconvenienced so many people in this city," Kanellakos told the transit commission. "As it stands, it has not been good enough."

The city's manager of transportation services, John Manconi, joined Kanellakos in condemning the consortium, calling out its senior officials by name.

On Friday, Mayor Jim Watson announced the city will deduct $2.8 million from the October payment to the maintenance arm of RTG.

The LRT contract calls for the city to pay out about $4.5 million monthly to Rideau Transit Maintenance over the next 30 years. Similar deductions will be made until the performance of the system improves and stabilizes, according to the mayor.

"We're the clients, we're not happy with it, the passengers aren't happy," Watson said Friday.

Passengers wait for a bus to arrive at Ottawa's Blair station on Oct. 22, 2019, after another LRT breakdown. (Gilles Taillon/Radio-Canada)

The city manager's remarks came before senior OC Transpo staff began a nearly two-hour-long PowerPoint presentation detailing the issues with the transit system.

Troy Charter, the city's director of transit operations, said the LRT problems fall into four main categories: the central computer system, the onboard computer system on individual rail vehicles, doors and rail switches.

Members of the transit commission are expected to have a long list of questions for staff.