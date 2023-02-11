Broken overhead system stops LRT service for about 1 hour Friday

LRT Line 1 service between St-Laurent and Rideau stations was closed for about one hour Friday evening, OC Transpo says.

Trains still operated from Blair to St-Laurent and Tunney's Pasture to Rideau station during the stoppage, which began around 5 p.m. and lasted through peak rush hour.

In a release Friday evening, OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said the disruption was due to a break in a parafil — the arm that support the overhead wires that supply electricity to the train — near Lees Station.

Lees Station is in the same section of track that was the site of the six-day partial shutdown in early January.

Rideau Transit Maintenance will be repairing the parafil overnight outside hours when the train is normally running, Amilcar wrote. She says she expects the repair will be completed for the start of service Saturday morning.

"We want to reassure customers that the issue of repeated problems with the parafils is of utmost concern to OC Transpo," Amilcar wrote.

"The parafils have undergone inspections and added protection to address previous failure occurrences. We are actively seeking alternatives to the product for Line 1."

R1 Replacement buses ran between St-Laurent and Rideau stations while the train was out of service.