Sander bracket possible cause of latest LRT derailment, Manconi says

Ottawa's head of transportation says the derailment of a light rail train west of Tremblay station on Sunday afternoon appears to have been caused by a bracket on a sanding unit that became "dislodged."

It's the second derailment in two months for Ottawa's light rail system, which just hit its second anniversary in service.

"A sander that is used on these vehicles ... that dispenses sand at the wheels during cold weather climates or icy climates for the rail traction, the bracket that holds that unit could have become dislodged and could have caused the derailment," John Manconi told the city's transit commission Monday at its first meeting since June.

Manconi underscored that the finding is by no means conclusive, but stems from conversations among safety experts. Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigators haven't confirmed the cause of the derailment.

Manconi said the derailment does not appear to be have been caused by a problem with the train's axles, though OC Transpo's Troy Charter confirmed the car involved in the most recent incident was among the 10 that underwent axle repairs following an earlier derailment on Aug. 8.

TSB investigators were also dispatched to look into that earlier incident, in which a wheel became detached from the axle, Charter said.

Ottawa transit officials have shared this image of the train car that derailed on Aug 8. When the train was being lifted, it became clear that a wheel had detached from its axle, OC Transpo's Troy Charter said Monday. (City of Ottawa)

Now, just six weeks later, service on Ottawa's light rail transit system has again been halted indefinitely. Service won't resume until an independent safety expert reviews Rideau Transit Maintenance's plan for resuming service, Manconi told the commission.

"We're not tone deaf, we know there's concern about safety and confidence out there," Manconi said.

Manconi, who will soon retire after a 32-year career with the city, said he's assembling a group to perform an "end-to-end [review] of the entire system."

Nicolas Truchon, CEO of Rideau Transit Group, is at transit commission today to take questions from commissioners and councillors. The TSB said its investigators would resume their work on Monday.

