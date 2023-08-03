'Faster than the LRT': Ottawans welcome R1 express buses

Several commuters waiting for the new R1 express bus from downtown Ottawa to Blair station Monday afternoon told CBC that the direct route has given them back time they previously spent aboard R1 replacement buses during the LRT shutdown.

Some Ottawans say the new R1 express buses are not only doing a more effective job of getting people to and from downtown and Gloucester than the regular replacement buses, but also the city's light rail transit (LRT) system — and hope the service can continue.

The express service started Monday as Ottawa began its third week without light rail trains. A routine inspection July 17 found the latest problem with a train bearing, one the city says is related to previous wheel and axle problems.

The city, its train builders and maintainers RTG and outside experts are all working to change the trains and tracks to try to make the Confederation Line safe and fix the root causes of this particular string of problems on the nearly four-year-old line.

Instead of the trains, 48 buses have been taken from their usual routes and are running R1 routes between light rail stops.

Thirty-six of these buses are stopping at most stations, but 12 are running this R1 express route that skips six stations between Blair and Rideau. It also stops at Parliament and Lyon stations during the morning and afternoon weekday peaks.

While it has its drawbacks: emissions from replacing the electric trains, taking buses and drivers away from other routes and not being as helpful for people closer to those six skipped stations among them, the R1 express is getting some good reviews in its first week from the kinds of riders it's meant for.

"It's just quicker, it's meant for the people who are going downtown and it only stops for those people … that's made my life easier," said Sabeha Qureshi.

Sabeha Qureshi says she hopes OC Transpo continues to run the R1 express buses, even after the light rail system resumes service. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

She said the R1 express means her commute takes 45 minutes, compared to 60 minutes while the LRT is running and 90 minutes on the usual R1, and hopes it can stay.

"Before the LRT implementation, when I could take a bus directly from this stop straight to Orléans to where I would need to get dropped off, it reminds me of that time … in a good way."

Orléans South-Navan Coun. Catherine Kitts said Monday the R1 express was more than four-times faster getting downtown.

WATCH | Kitts on the first day of R1 express:

Councillor describes her commute on the R1 express bus Duration 0:32 Orléans South-Navan councillor Catherine Kitts said her trip from Blair station to downtown Monday morning, which took 35 minutes to an hour using the R1 system, took under 8 minutes on the new express bus.

"It was, I think, faster than the LRT," said Kiran Shoib, who added it's a Band-Aid fix and she'd ideally like to have the LRT back.

'We'll see what can be done'

Asked Wednesday about the possibility buses could keep taking people from the current east end of the line to and from downtown alongside a running light rail line, the city's general manager of transit services left the door open.

"I can offer this shuttle now because RTG cannot deliver the service, so we don't pay them. I hope RTG will be able to deliver the service so I won't have [this] money," said Renée Amilcar.

"We are here to hear our customers and we'll see what can be done. But for now, for sure I'm very happy that the customers appreciate this service."

A major barrier is OC Transpo's deficit, which is also a factor in the discussion about whether riders should be compensated again for the loss of LRT.

Amilcar said she's "confident" full light rail service will return on Monday, Aug. 14.