Weekend LRT power problems set to affect Monday commute

Power problems that plagued the LRT system over the weekend are set to affect Monday's commute.

Multiple trains along the Confederation Line lost power on both Saturday and Sunday, delaying travel times for many riders.

On Sunday evening, OC Transpo warned customers the weekend problems would continue to cause interruptions on Monday, but did not specify to what extent.

Supplemental bus service will continue Monday to help move customers between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations, it said.

'Electrical arcing issue' blamed

In an email to CBC Ottawa Saturday night, Rideau Transit Maintenance said initial indications were that the day's service interruptions were related to "a known electrical arcing issue."

The problem can trip a train's main circuit breaker and halt the train, the company said.

OC Transpo implemented its R1 bus service between parts of the line Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the transit service again warned of longer way times because of trains being held at Tunney's Pasture and Pimisi stations due to power issues, however, it said full service was still running from end-to-end along the Confederation Line.

The power issues are part of an ongoing series of problems that have been plaguing the system, including when two trains collided, Friday.