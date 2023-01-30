Power outage closes section of LRT for 1.5 hours

A power outage shut down a section of the LRT Sunday night for more than an hour and a half, while replacement buses ran between Parliament and St-Laurent stations.

OC Transpo reported the outage in a tweet at 8:26 p.m. It said trains continued to run between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations and Blair and Tremblay stations. A second tweet shortly after 10 p.m. said service had been restored.

The LRT has experienced several issues since the beginning of 2023. Earlier this week a brake problem caused a three-hour service disruption, while last Sunday another brake problem resulted in reduced service.

This latest disruption came just over two weeks after the LRT service was disrupted for nearly six full days following freezing rain, and further damage done to the system during attempts to fix it.