Free Wi-Fi coming to 3 downtown LRT stations

Passengers on Ottawa's new Confederation Line will have access to free Wi-Fi at three underground stations when the LRT opens Saturday.

Mayor Jim Watson made the announcement Thursday at the new Lyon station. The free Wi-Fi will be available at Lyon, Parliament and Rideau stations, Watson said.

Users will have to log onto the Telus network to gain access, but don't need to be Telus customers.

The Wi-Fi will only be available on the platforms, but Watson said passengers will also be able to access cellular service in the tunnel using their own data plans.

The Wi-Fi service will "help make our transit customer experience more convenient and more enjoyable," Watson said.

Over the coming year, Telus will be adding free Wi-Fi service to all 13 Confederation Line stations. Watson didn't specify whether that will be extended to existing Trillium Line stations.

Providing the free Wi-Fi is costing the city $2.6 million, while Telus is investing more than $10 million, according to John Manconi, Ottawa's general manager of transportation services.