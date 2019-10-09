Skip to Main Content
For the 2nd straight morning, LRT door issue stops trains
Ottawa

For the 2nd straight morning, LRT door issue stops trains

Another issue with a door on a new light rail train is causing more major headaches for morning riders.

Replacement buses are in service from Tunney's Pasture to Lyon

CBC News ·
Crowds stranded at Tunney's Pasture on Oct. 9, 2019. (@warby/Twitter)

The issue at Lyon Station at about 8 a.m. brought all LRT trains to a halt. 

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded on platforms, and crowds were backed up through the concourse just like yesterday morning.

And riders are opting to walk from Tunney's station.

OC Transpo is running R1 replacement buses between Tunney's Pasture and Lyon stations.

More to come

 

 

