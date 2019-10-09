For the 2nd straight morning, LRT door issue stops trains
Replacement buses are in service from Tunney's Pasture to Lyon
Another issue with a door on a new light rail train is causing more major headaches for morning riders.
The issue at Lyon Station at about 8 a.m. brought all LRT trains to a halt.
Hundreds of passengers were left stranded on platforms, and crowds were backed up through the concourse just like yesterday morning.
And riders are opting to walk from Tunney's station.
Hundreds walking to work from Tunney’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lrt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lrt</a> station after train service halted <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZuPaHQ06gF">pic.twitter.com/ZuPaHQ06gF</a>—@GiacomoPanico
When there’s more than a train-width of passengers waiting and the next train is in half an hour. 🙄 First day walking the 1 hour from Tunney’s to Rideau! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottlrt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottlrt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJVyYphf1H">pic.twitter.com/cJVyYphf1H</a>—@warby
Il semble que ce soit ce train qui est problématique en direction Blair à la station Lyon. Regardez la vidéo, les gens sont invités à quitter le train. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciottgat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciottgat</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ym7iaeeyBU">pic.twitter.com/Ym7iaeeyBU</a>—@JeremieB
This was at 8:34 and it’s still packed as passengers wait for R1 bus service to shuttle them downtown from lrt Tunney’s <a href="https://t.co/2qpoO8V9e0">pic.twitter.com/2qpoO8V9e0</a>—@GiacomoPanico
