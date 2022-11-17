No LRT on Saturday. Here's how to prep your commute

OC Transpo is shutting down its full LRT line from Tunney's Pasture to Blair stations on Saturday to do vehicle and system testing.

Replacement buses, called R1, will begin running along the service route starting at 6 a.m.

Those buses will operate at a similar frequency to the O-Train Line 1 schedules, the city said in an emailed release Thursday.

R1 buses will not stop at Cyrville Station, however, so customers travelling from Cyrville Station can use a shuttle bus that will run between that station and St-Laurent Station.

Full service will return Sunday at 8 a.m.

The city says more testing will happen again on Nov. 24, but during off-peak and overnight hours so its regular service won't be affected.

Customers may notice out-of-service trains marked for testing running along those lines, it said.

"This testing will allow [Rideau Transit Group] to continue their investigation work into the root cause of the axle hub failure that occurred in July 2022," the release reads.

In July, OC Transpo pulled several trains because of concerns about wheel problems after a driver reported unusual vibrations.

When investigators removed the axle of the train with vibrations, they found the hub was cracked, which resulted in 20 light-rail train cars with more than 175,000 kilometres on them being pulled to replace axle hubs as a precautionary measure.