'A significant milestone': LRT network hits 3 million rides

Ottawa's Confederation LRT line has surpassed three million individual rides after just over one month in service, according the city's general manager of transportation.

In a memo Friday, John Manconi called that number a "significant milestone that underscores the volumes that the Confederation Line system is built to transport."

That translates to a daily average of 100,000 rides since the line launched Sept. 14.

Adjustments in progress

In this memo, Manconi announced new measures to correct some of the problems riders have experienced since the line launched — including malfunctioning doors that caused serious delays on two consecutive mornings this month.

OC Transpo staff began installing "paper hangers" on trains this weekend to "reinforce messaging" about how to use the doors, Manconi said. They will also be changing pre-recorded announcements.

Train doors will now also stay open longer at Parliament, uOttawa, Hurdman, Lyon and Rideau stations, Manconi said.

Some of the doors at Tunney's Pasture station are being altered in an attempt to improve the flow of traffic during busy periods. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Changes at Tunney's Pasture, Blair stations

At Tunney's Pasture station, OC Transpo is taking steps to improve pedestrian traffic flow "during peak periods" by altering the doors on the north and northwest sides of the station that connect to the bus platforms.

"One set of doors is being removed, and another is being pinned open to improve pedestrian traffic flow into and out of the station during peak periods," said the memo.

A canopy will also be installed to shield transit users at Tunney's Pasture from bad weather, Manconi said.

Other forthcoming changes announced in Manconi's memo include:

New markers on station floors showing people where to stand so riders can get off the trains.

A new modern elevator at Blair station to replace the original north-side elevator.

Additional suicide prevention messaging at LRT stations.

Manconi also said the red-vested OC Transpo staff who have been helping riders navigate the light rail line will remain on the job until at least December 2019.