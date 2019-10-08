Jammed door causes LRT chaos on Day 2

A jammed door on one of Ottawa's new LRT trains caused a domino effect which led to massive backups at stations up and down the Confederation Line on Tuesday morning, the second day of full operation for the city's integrated transit system.

The incident occurred at uOttawa station a little after 8 a.m., stranding commuters who continued piling off buses on platforms and concourses at either end of the line for more than 45 minutes.

On social media, passengers complained the LRT platforms were so crammed that waiting lines bottlenecked at escalators and poured out station doors.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LRT</a> Morning of day 2... the platform is so full at Tunney’s (on both sides) that they’re not even letting us down the stairs 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mydailycommute?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mydailycommute</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OCTranspoLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OCTranspoLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/xRhl9vxqHb">pic.twitter.com/xRhl9vxqHb</a> —@kath_sheridan Going on minute 30 waiting for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LRT</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> at Tunney’s Pasture. There’s line ups coming out of the station and there are hoards of people inside the station.<br><br>The overall lack of convenience, speed, and service is really upsetting. —@notedbyro

By 9 a.m., OC Transpo announced service had resumed, but "delays continue until platforms are cleared."

Update 9:00AM: Service is currently serving all stations however delays continue as platforms are cleared. Thank you for your continued patience. <a href="https://t.co/5fvJcDefyL">https://t.co/5fvJcDefyL</a> —@OC_Transpo

It took a while for the crowds to thin out.

Utter mayhem at Tunney’s with one <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LRT</a> track “emergency.” Commuters being asked to lineup to take shuttle downtown. <a href="https://t.co/kehvDZ5rzy">pic.twitter.com/kehvDZ5rzy</a> —@JanetDWilson <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LRT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LRT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> the platform was so full they had to turn people away. Just think of how much fun the commute home will be <a href="https://t.co/CvUxpy0DcS">pic.twitter.com/CvUxpy0DcS</a> —@madidavisxo

The incident served as a reminder that a single malfunction can back up the entire east-west system, and that the train doors continue to cause problems.

While passengers also complained about overcrowding on Monday morning, the first commute without a parallel downtown bus service went relatively smoothly compared to Tuesday morning.