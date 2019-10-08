Skip to Main Content
Jammed door causes LRT chaos on Day 2
A jammed door on one of Ottawa's new LRT trains caused a domino effect which led to massive backups at stations up and down the Confederation Line on Tuesday morning, the second day of full operation for the city's integrated transit system.

Commuters crammed into the concourse at Tunney's Pasture station couldn't even reach the platform Tuesday morning. (Kathleen Sheridan)

The incident occurred at uOttawa station a little after 8 a.m., stranding commuters who continued piling off buses on platforms and concourses at either end of the line for more than 45 minutes.

On social media, passengers complained the LRT platforms were so crammed that waiting lines bottlenecked at escalators and poured out station doors. 

By 9 a.m., OC Transpo announced service had resumed, but "delays continue until platforms are cleared." 

It took a while for the crowds to thin out.

The incident served as a reminder that a single malfunction can back up the entire east-west system, and that the train doors continue to cause problems.

While passengers also complained about overcrowding on Monday morning, the first commute without a parallel downtown bus service went relatively smoothly compared to Tuesday morning.

