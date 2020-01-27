Extra R1, S1 OC Transpo buses running again Friday

OC Transpo is again running extra buses for longer hours along a shorthanded LRT line.

Like Thursday, it will run S1 express buses from Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations to downtown in the morning and from downtown to those hubs after noon.

They run all day — instead of just during peak periods, as they had for the last month — along with its R1 buses all day that stop at all LRT stations.

The shortage comes after issues with four trains, including a loose power component shut down the LRT's east-end service Wednesday, then two more problems early Thursday

Rideau Transit Group (RTG) CEO Peter Lauch, whose consortium built and maintains the LRT, said the trains have been pulled out of service for a variety of reasons including "heavy maintenance."

Three of the trains are getting covers over the power connections on their roofs, which have proved vulnerable to winter weather.

As problems with the LRT continue, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi defended efforts to restore consistent service to the Confederation Line. RTG CEO Peter Lauch says fixes for every issue LRT vehicles have experienced will be incorporated into future train models. 1:15

The city actually purchased 34 Alstom Citadis Spirit train vehicles, enough for 17 coupled trains.

The Confederation Line was supposed to run with 15 trains plus two spares, but it's never had 15 working trains.

OC Transpo now says it needs 13 trains to keep on its peak period schedule.

OC Transpo general manager John Manconi said Thursday the city "is going to do more is to hold RTG accountable to the service that our customers deserve."