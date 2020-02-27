Serious LRT train shortage slowing service

OC Transpo is seriously short of LRT trains in this morning's storm, with 7 running instead of the usual 13.

One had been stuck at Rideau station and another at Tremblay station because of power issues, said OC Transpo.

That meant trains every eight minutes, instead of its goal of every four minutes for peak periods.

Those trains had been removed and all platforms reopened by about 8 a.m.

This comes after a loose power component shut down the LRT's east end service yesterday. That issue was fixed as of 12:20 a.m.

The seven trains running this morning represents less than half of the trains that are supposed to be running.

The Confederation Line was supposed to run with 15 trains plus two spares, but it's never had 15 working trains.

OC Transpo says it needs 13 trains to keep its peak period schedule.