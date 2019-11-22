Confederation Line riders could be facing a long trip home today after trains were taken out of service Friday afternoon due to what OC Transpo called a "switch issue."

The issue halted operations between St-Laurent and Blair stations shortly before 4 p.m., the transit authority said in a tweet.

Backup bus service shuttled passengers between the two stations. The issue was resolved around 4:30 p.m., OC Transpo later said.

The line continued to run between Tunney's Pasture and St-Laurent stations during the delay, however it appeared to cause backups along the Confederation Line.

It's the second major delay in three days, after an issue at Rideau station halted service Wednesday morning.