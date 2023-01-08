Some of the train cars that have been stuck for days along Ottawa's Confederation Line have finally been removed, but others remain immobile and riders should expect major disruptions during Monday's commute.

In an update Sunday evening, officials with both the city and Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) said there was a good chance those disruptions would stretch into Tuesday.

"I appreciate that these past few days have been difficult for you, and that restoring full Line 1 service has taken longer than expected," said Renée Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services.

"We are doing everything we can do to provide you with the best possible service under these challenging conditions."

Several trains ended up stuck on the line near Lees station after a severe bout of freezing rain hit the city four days ago, closing the line between uOttawa and Tremblay stations.

Confederation Line trains will continue to run Monday on two loops: one between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and another between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations in the west.

Amilcar said riders could expect trains to arrive every five minutes on Monday, an improvement over the 15-minute wait times that had been the reality over the past few days.

R1 replacement bus service will be expanded Monday, operating from Blair station all the way to Rideau station. Those buses will also come more frequently during peak hours, Amilcar said.

De-icing work continues overnight

After the freezing rain hit Wednesday night, the trains became immobilized and ice built up on the line as they were no longer running.

Several previous attempts by RTM to tow away the stuck trains from Lees station caused further damage to the line's overhead power system.

RTM's crews "worked around the clock to manually remove the ice" from one stretch of the track near Lees and would now be focusing on the second affected stretch, CEO Mario Guerra said Sunday night.

That work would go on overnight into tomorrow morning, he said.

A sign outside Lees station on Sunday alerts transit riders that the station is still closed. OC Transpo says more replacement buses will run on Monday to get transit riders to their destinations. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

OC Transpo has brought in independent experts STV to join existing oversight firm TRA Inc. and monitor RTM's work, as well as provide advice on when trains can from uOttawa to Tremblay again.

Guerra said full service could possibly be restored sometime on Tuesday "if all goes well."