Skip to Main Content
LRT arrives in Ottawa today
Ottawa·New

LRT arrives in Ottawa today

After years of planning, construction and multiple missed deadlines, Ottawa's $2.1-billion Confederation Line will finally welcome its first paying LRT riders this afternoon.

Mayor to take ceremonial ride this morning, Confederation Line opens to public at 2 p.m.

CBC News ·
This morning, Mayor Jim Watson will embark on a ceremonial ride of Ottawa's new light rail system, from Tunney's Pasture station (seen here) to Blair station and back again. The Confederation Line then opens to the public at 2 p.m. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

The time has finally arrived, and today, so will the trains. 

After years of planning, construction and multiple missed deadlines, Ottawa's $2.1-billion Confederation Line will finally welcome its first paying LRT riders this afternoon.

The 13-station line is scheduled to open to the public at 2 p.m., when it will begin ferrying passengers from just west of the downtown core all the way out to Gloucester.

For now, a single fare will cost $3.45 if you use a Presto card and $3.50 if you buy a ticket from a fare machine.

 

Before the public starts pouring through the gates, however, Mayor Jim Watson will join representatives from the provincial and federal governments at Tunney's Pasture station for the official launch.

Following that 10 a.m. event, they'll embark on a ceremonial ride that will take them all the way to Blair station, the line's eastern terminus, and back.

We'll be bringing you the announcement and the ride here live, so check back then.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories