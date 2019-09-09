The time has finally arrived, and today, so will the trains.

After years of planning, construction and multiple missed deadlines, Ottawa's $2.1-billion Confederation Line will finally welcome its first paying LRT riders this afternoon.

The 13-station line is scheduled to open to the public at 2 p.m., when it will begin ferrying passengers from just west of the downtown core all the way out to Gloucester.

For now, a single fare will cost $3.45 if you use a Presto card and $3.50 if you buy a ticket from a fare machine.

Before the public starts pouring through the gates, however, Mayor Jim Watson will join representatives from the provincial and federal governments at Tunney's Pasture station for the official launch.

Following that 10 a.m. event, they'll embark on a ceremonial ride that will take them all the way to Blair station, the line's eastern terminus, and back.

We'll be bringing you the announcement and the ride here live, so check back then.