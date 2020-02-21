LRT commission delivers final report today

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission delivers its final report later this morning, and this is where you will find live coverage, reaction and expert analysis.

The Ontario government announced a public inquiry in December 2021 to examine the circumstances that led to numerous breakdowns and derailments on Ottawa's Confederation Line. The inquiry wrapped up in August.

Commissioner William Hourigan will deliver his findings and recommendations at 11 a.m. ET at Ottawa's Shaw Centre. You'll be able to watch it live right here.

"We made a commitment to the people of Ottawa," Hourigan said last week. "We said we would find out why problems occurred in the construction and maintenance of the LRT, and how to avoid these in the future. I believe we have done that."

CBC News has been holding the city to account over this important story from the start, including this week's announcement that city manager Steve Kanellakos was resigning two days before the report's release. Kanellakos was the last of the high-profile decision makers behind the $2.1-billion project left at city hall.

Follow our continuing coverage right here, starting at 11 a.m. ET.