LRT budget so low that some worried bidders couldn't meet it, inquiry hears

A number of key players in the bidding process for the Confederation Line were worried the $2.1-billion budget wasn't big enough to attract proposals for the massive infrastructure project, the light rail public inquiry heard Tuesday.

Ian Pattison, who headed the LRT division for the provincial agency, Infrastructure Ontario, told the commission Tuesday morning that he was told "the budget was not up for debate" and he was worried that no one would bid for the 12.5-kilometre LRT project.

"That's the amount the city had to spend," said Pattison. "And, you know, that raised the flag of, you might have a failed procurement."

Even the former city manager who oversaw the LRT procurement, Kent Kirkpatrick, told the inquiry in a May 30th interview it was a concern that bidders might not be able to put together proposals that met the $2.1-billion price cap, especially as the downtown tunnel presented some risk to constructors.

"Personally, I don't know if I was ever comfortable until the day we opened the bids and we had submissions that we were going to be able to proceed with," Kirkpatrick told a commission lawyer.

In the end, though, two of the three short-listed consortiums submitted bids within the $2.1 billion envelope, including Rideau Transit Group (RTG), which won the contract by scoring the highest .

Budget cap under scrutiny

The Ottawa LRT public inquiry, called by the province last fall, is investigating what commercial and technical issues may have led to Confederation Line problems, especially the two derailments that occurred last summer.

The City of Ottawa's long-time former treasurer Marian Simulik appeared on June 14, 2022 before the commission investigating the Confederation Line. (Kate Porter/CBC)

The commission, led by Ontario appeal court Justice William Hourigan, is looking at the project somewhat chronologically, and has spent the first two days concentrating on the procurement process — including whether the size of the project budget may have constrained the quality of the final project.

The $2.1-billion budget for the LRT was set in 2009, but it was preliminary: it was set before any detailed engineering was completed, and did not take inflation into account. At the same time, the federal and provincial governments at the time had committed to contribute only $600 million each toward the project.

Over subsequent years, the city and its experts found ways to keep the project within the budget, including shortening the downtown tunnel and moving it so it would be more shallow, and shortening the station platforms — all issues that former deputy Nancy Schepers is expected to be asked about when she appears at the inquiry on Wednesday afternoon.

Trust in professional bids

The inquiry lawyers have pressed witnesses about whether the city's inflexibility on the budget had ramifications for the quality of the project, and whether there was political pressure to hold down the price tag.

"Were there any discussions about whether the budget or the cap introduced a risk or increased the risk that the private sector might over promise in its bids in order to make it under the cap or meet the budget?" commission co-counsel Kate McGrann asked former treasurer Marian Simulik on Tuesday afternoon.

Simulik not only denied any such discussions, but said that the city had confidence the consortiums bidding for the project — which were composed of giant multinational corporations — would put together professional proposals.

"We basically trusted the private sector to act reasonably and produce a document or a bid that reflected what they thought the costs were going to be," Simulik told the commission.

Kate McGrann, co-lead counsel for the Ottawa light rail inquiry, spent hours interviewing former city treasurer Marian Simulik about the Cofnederation Line budget and financing model. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

Pattison also said Tuesday that the fact two price-compliant proposals were submitted was proof the budget looked doable to the very experienced corporations that bid for the project.

Both Simulik and Pattison said it's not unusual for a project to be designed to budget, something inquiry lawyers have suggested could have happened.

Pattison said that sometimes "there's a number and you can't exceed it and you're prepared to de-scope it or kill the project if you can't fit within that number."

The inquiry heard that the city's request for proposals included a contingency plan in the event that all the bidders came in over budget, which would have required additional approvals by council.