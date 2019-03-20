Skip to Main Content
City to take control of LRT Friday — 456 days late
The City of Ottawa is expected to take possession of the Confederation Line on Friday, 456 days and numerous missed deadlines after it was supposed to get the keys to the $2.1-billion LRT system.

Confederation Line expected to open to public mid-September

Rideau Transit Group was originally supposed to hand over the keys to the Confederation Line in May 2018. (City of Ottawa)

At the announcement on Friday afternoon, Mayor Jim Watson will also say when the public will get to enter one of the 13 new stations and ride the electric trains. The grand opening is expected to happen in mid-September.

The original due date for the LRT handover was May 24, 2018. The completion of the LRT project triggers a payment of $202 million to Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium that built the12.5-kilometre Confederation Line.

But even after the city takes control of the line, there will be further planning and operational drills before the system opens to the public.

