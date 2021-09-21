LRT train derailed before entering station, then travelled across a bridge, says TSB

The LRT train that derailed Sunday afternoon came off the track before entering Tremblay station — and travelled across a rail bridge while a wheel remained off the track, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

According to CBC sources, a loose gear box appears to have caused the derailment. That differs from what outgoing transportation general manager John Manconi said Monday when he pointed the blame at a bracket from a sand dispenser.

Transit commission heard Monday a westbound train came to stop between Tremblay and Hurdman station, but at no time did anyone from OC Transpo say where the derailment took place.

The TSB, which sent an investigator to the site of the stopped train, said Tuesday it derailed as it entered Tremblay station.

"The train then departed the station in the derailed condition and continued over the rail bridge that traversed Riverside Drive before striking a signal mast and switch heater that were adjacent to and north of track 1," according to a statement.

It's still unclear when the city, Rideau Transit and the TSB investigator made this discovery as those details were not discussed at Monday's transit commission meeting.

This slide details what the City of Ottawa shared about the latest LRT derailment at Monday's transit commission meeting. (City of Ottawa)

At the meeting, Manconi told transit commission a bracket that holds a sand-dispensing unit on the train could have become dislodged and could have caused the derailment.

He underscored the finding was by no means conclusive and sources said Tuesday that finding indeed seems incorrect.

It's not known why neither the operator nor the LRT's central control system was unaware a wheel was off the track while it travelled about 400 metres over Riverside Drive.