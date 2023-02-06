Issues that caused LRT derailment still 'pose a risk to safety': TSB report

The problems that caused an August 2021 derailment and a component failure in July 2022 on Ottawa's light rail system "continue to pose a risk to safety until the issues are resolved," the Transportation Safety Board says.

In a letter to city officials dated Feb. 3, 2023, Vincenzo De Angelis, the board's director of rail investigations, says the failure of the cartridge assemblies that caused the derailment are likely due to the actual design of the Alstom Citadis Spirit vehicle.

