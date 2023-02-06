Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Issues that caused LRT derailment still 'pose a risk to safety': TSB report

The problems that caused an August 2021 derailment and a component failure in July 2022 on Ottawa's light rail system "continue to pose a risk to safety until the issues are resolved," the Transportation Safety Board says.

Transportation Safety Board finds issues from August 2021 and July 2022 likely due to design of train

Joanne Chianello · CBC ·
A red and white light rail train goes under a bridge in winter.
The TSB found that the issues that caused past derailments on the Confederation Line still post a risk to safety. (David Bates-Taillefer/Radio-Canada)

The problems that caused an August 2021 derailment and a component failure in July 2022 on Ottawa's light rail system "continue to pose a risk to safety until the issues are resolved," the Transportation Safety Board says.

In a letter to city officials dated Feb. 3, 2023, Vincenzo De Angelis, the board's director of rail investigations, says the failure of the cartridge assemblies that caused the derailment are likely due to the actual design of the Alstom Citadis Spirit vehicle.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joanne Chianello

City affairs analyst

Joanne Chianello is an award-winning journalist and CBC Ottawa's city affairs analyst. You can email her at joanne.chianello@cbc.ca or tweet her at @jchianello.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now