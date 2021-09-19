TSB alerted after train derails west of Tremblay station

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada has been alerted following yet another train derailment on Ottawa's Confederation LRT Line.

Sources have confirmed 13 people were on board the train when it went off the tracks just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday west of Tremblay station.

No one was injured in the incident, said John Manconi, general manager of the city's transportation services department.

"We have notified the [TSB] of a train derailment on O-Train Line 1 between Tremblay and Hurdman stations," Manconi wrote in a statement.

"The next steps are an assessment of the situation by the technical teams. We are waiting for TSB investigators to provide clearance to undertake the inspection of the derailment," Manconi said.

Replacement buses running

In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the train derailed near Riverside Drive. When crews arrived, they determined the incident to be minor.

"Prior to arrival, OC Transpo had de-energized the train and stopped train traffic in both directions. Ottawa fire crews assisted with the evacuation of persons who were on board," the release reads.

Crews also made sure the train "would not need to be stabilized prior to an investigation being conducted," the fire department said.

OC Transpo says replacement buses are running to help transport people, and transit riders should expect longer travel times when planning their routes.

Troy Charter, director of transit operations, told CBC News in an email that a train "became immobilized between Tremblay and Hurdman Stations due to a derailment."

"There were no injuries and all passengers have been accommodated," Charter wrote. "As a precautionary measure, Line 1 service has been suspended and full R1 service has been deployed."

O-Train Line 1: Full R1 bus service is running from Tunney's Pasture to Blair. There is no train service. Please allow extra travel time. —@OC_Transpo

Earlier derailment in August

Sunday's derailment comes about one month after a train derailed Aug. 8 at Tunney's Pasture station, after an axle broke and a wheel snapped off.

That event that shut down the Confederation Line for almost a week.

Following an investigation, it turned out a total of 10 light-rail vehicles in OC Transpo's fleet of 39 needed repair due to axle bearing issues.

It is not yet known whether Sunday's derailment is also due to an axle problem.