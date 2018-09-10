LRT won't be ready to roll until 2019

Despite repeated promises that Ottawa's new LRT system would be up and running in 2018, OC Transpo boss John Manconi told city councillors Monday the Confederation Line won't be ready for passengers until early 2019.

The new launch target comes days after the the consortium building the $2.1-billion LRT system informed the city it needed to "carve out" a number of contract requirements in order to meet its Nov. 2 deadline to deliver the light rail system to the city — a request Manconi is recommending councillors reject.

'I'm pretty angry, actually.' - Coun. Stephen Blais, transit chair

Specifically, Rideau Transit Group (RTG) wants to be excused from a requirement to have all 34 vehicles in operation, and have all stations "substantially" completed by the deadline.

RTG handed over the new schedule on Friday night, OC Transpo boss John Manconi told the city's finance and economic development committee Monday morning.

RTG has asked to push the deadline back to Nov. 30, but Manconi expressed skepticism the consortium can meet that deadline, either. An independent assessment team of experts overseeing the LRT process for the city suggested to Manconi that the system won't be ready until at least Feburary.

Once the original deadline passes, RTG will owe a $1-million penalty. The consortium missed its original May 24 deadline for completion.

"I think this is very disappointing news," said Coun. Stephen Blais, who chairs the transit commission. "I'm pretty angry, actually."

Councillors on the finance committee are currently discussing the issue.

