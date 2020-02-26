Stalled LRT trains plague rush hour commute

A loose power component on the Confederation Line caused delays during the Wednesday afternoon commute, forcing LRT passengers to wait outside in bad winter weather for replacement buses.

At around 4:40 p.m., OC Transpo said part of the overhead power system east of St. Laurent station had come loose, forcing trains to be halted between St. Laurent and Blair stations.

One train was evacuated and passengers were told to board replacement buses, transportation services general manager John Manconi said.

About 45 minutes later, OC Transpo said another train had been stopped just east of Tremblay station for reasons "related to the ongoing situation."

Passengers had to disembark and wait for the next train to arrive, Manconi said. One passenger required medical assistance, but that was unrelated to the delay itself.

Repairs after rush hour

Rideau Transit Maintenance would begin repairs to the line shortly after rush hour, OC Transpo said.

The delays come as Ottawa is under a winter storm warning. While the brunt of the storm is expected to arrive later Wednesday evening, high winds and flurries were already hitting the city by late afternoon.

As of 6:30 p.m., replacement buses were in place between Hurdman and Blair stations, while trains were still running between Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations.