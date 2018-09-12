Business owners disappointed with more LRT delays

Businesses impacted by Ottawa's light rail construction hope the latest delay will be the last and are looking for certainty on when trains will finally start running.

The co-owner of Roast N' Brew at the intersection of Queen and Bank streets, steps from the future Parliament station, said she expects business to pick up when the Confederation Line opens and would like to be ready for it.

Monique Saikaley said the delays hurt.

"It really prevents us from making further plans, especially when it comes to staff," she said.

"Because we are so small, you really have to think ahead so you do it properly."

Monique Saikaley, owner of Roast N’ Brew on Queen Street at Bank Street, said she would like to get ready for the new customers she expects will come with the LRT opening. (CBC)

On Monday, the city announced the opening of the east-west Confederation Line would be delayed again, with trains now expected to start running in the first few months of 2019.

The Rideau Transit Group, the consortium building the line, was initially supposed to turn over the project in May, which was pushed to November and delayed again this week.

No specific opening date has been set.

Rideau reinvestment?

Peggy DuCharme, executive director of the Downtown Rideau BIA, said businesses along Rideau Street have been dealing with construction for several years and there is more to come.

"Once LRT construction completes, Rideau Street itself will be looking at another year and half to two years of construction for the streetscape," she said.

Peggy DuCharme, executive director of the Downtown Rideau BIA, said businesses on Rideau Street have suffered through years of construction. (Radio-Canada)

DuCharme said she knows there is a benefit coming from the project and businesses are looking forward to it.

In the meantime, she said she hopes the city considers using money it could receive in penalties to improve the area.

"It would be really wonderful if they would consider re-allocating some of that money back into Rideau Street."

Set a date

Ian Faris, CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade, said the business community just wants to clearly know when the line will start running.

He said there are a lot of possible business opportunities from the new LRT line, from new development to even simple things like advertising.

"There is a lot of people in the commercial sector that are looking forward to having this, including getting their employees to and from work," said Faris.