Confederation Line open again after train breaks down in tunnel

OC Transpo says LRT delays are now over after a train broke down between Rideau and Parliament stations earlier this morning.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. and caused replacement buses to run between Lyon and Rideau stations.

This is the eighth time this month an O-Train line has had an issue during morning peak service.

At a public meeting on Wednesday, city councillors and transit commissioners grilled city officials on the ongoing problems with the transit system.

City manager Steve Kanellakos blamed builder Rideau Transit Group (RTG) for the problems.