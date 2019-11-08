Confederation Line open again after train breaks down in tunnel
OC Transpo says LRT delays are over after a train broke down between Rideau and Parliament stations earlier this morning.
Delays and replacement buses ending
OC Transpo says LRT delays are now over after a train broke down between Rideau and Parliament stations earlier this morning.
It happened at about 7:30 a.m. and caused replacement buses to run between Lyon and Rideau stations.
This is the eighth time this month an O-Train line has had an issue during morning peak service.
At a public meeting on Wednesday, city councillors and transit commissioners grilled city officials on the ongoing problems with the transit system.
City manager Steve Kanellakos blamed builder Rideau Transit Group (RTG) for the problems.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.