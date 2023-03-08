Loose overhead wire disrupts LRT service Tuesday afternoon, overnight

A loose overhead wire on the LRT Confederation Line near Rideau station caused delays Tuesday afternoon and overnight, OC Transpo says.

The transit agency originally tweeted about the service disruption shortly after 4:40 p.m.

Work to repair the issue will take place overnight and is expected to be completed before service resumes Wednesday morning, the transit agency said in a Twitter thread late Tuesday.

Full Line 1 service continued until 10 p.m., according to OC Transpo, but trains along the route were delayed as only the westbound platforms were in use at Parliament and Rideau Stations.

OC Transpo said that after 10 p.m. it began operating trains between Blair and Hurdman stations, while R1 bus service took over between Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations.