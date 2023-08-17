LRT crews complete additional restraining rail adjustments

OC Transpo says crews on Thursday night finished making additional adjustments that had briefly resulted in the closing of one side of the track between uOttawa and Hurdman earlier in the day.

The move was necessary because a followup inspection found train wheels were coming into contact with a restraining rail — something only recently identified as a safety concern.

During the recent multi-week shutdown, maintenance workers removed the rails — which guard against derailments — and moved them a matter of millimetres.

Michael Morgan, acting general manager of transit services, had told city councillors about the issue in a Thursday afternoon memo.

By 8 p.m., the work had been completed and that section of westbound track was reopened.

No contact was detected at other parts of the tracks.

Restraining rails are located near the Confederation Line's tightest curves, spots that have been considered a potential issue since the service was launched.