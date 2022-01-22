Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

The chilly weather brought five LRT trains to a halt Saturday morning, with the cold temperatures creating local power grid issues. 

5 trains will remain stopped until they can be removed safely

CBC News ·
An LRT train moves through the snow in November 2019. Ottawa's cold weather became an issue for several trains on Saturday, with five coming to a halt due to problems with the power grid. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues.

Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa.

Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said.

Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections finding the frigid temperatures affected the overhead wires, according to the update.

Replacement R1 buses are running between Hurdman and Blair stations every five minutes. Three trains are also running between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations every 15 minutes, the city said. 

Service on the Confederation Line is expected to be impacted all day. The city said it was working with RTM to have normal service resume Sunday.

Ottawa had been under an extreme cold warning Thursday and Friday, but it has since lifted.

