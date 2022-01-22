Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues.

Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa.

Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said.

Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections finding the frigid temperatures affected the overhead wires, according to the update.

⚠️ ONGOING, O-Train Line 1: R1 bus service between Blair and Hurdman due to local power grid issues. Trains operating between Tunney's Pasture and Tremblay. Updates to follow. —@OC_Transpo

Replacement R1 buses are running between Hurdman and Blair stations every five minutes. Three trains are also running between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations every 15 minutes, the city said.

Service on the Confederation Line is expected to be impacted all day. The city said it was working with RTM to have normal service resume Sunday.

Ottawa had been under an extreme cold warning Thursday and Friday, but it has since lifted.