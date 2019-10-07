First workday without downtown buses starts as a mixed bag

Commuters in Ottawa came face-to-face with the city's self-described biggest-ever OC Transpo service change on Monday morning, as parallel bus service ended and riders shifted from downtown buses to the Confederation Line.

Riders have reported busier trains with fewer empty seats than in weeks past, when riders had the option of staying on a familiar bus route.

Some say more transfers and a long wait at suburban bus stations added time to their commutes, as the city has been telling riders to expect for months.

"It's more complicated, there are more transfers," said Sandra Kongy, who travelled downtown from Orléans.

"They should send a couple more buses in the morning, just because there was a long wait at the [Park & Ride]."

Passengers get set to board the LRT at Tunney's Pasture station. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Others say they're pleased with the changes, including Gerri-Gail Stojanowski ​​​​​, who commutes from her home in Nepean.

"I do believe it's going to save me a lot of time, a minimum of 20 minutes," she said.

"As long as the connecting buses work well, I'll have no issues."

OC Transpo kept old bus routes running for three weeks to give commuters time to adjust to the changes brought on by the opening of the new light rail line. But now, those old bus routes have been changed. Two commuters share how the changes are going for them. 8:24

Passengers wait for an inbound train at Tunney's Pasture station Oct. 7, 2019. ( Francis Ferland/CBC)

The Confederation Line made its debut on Sept. 14, though buses coming from the city's suburbs continued into the downtown core until Oct. 6.

That three-week transition period has now come to an end, with more than 25 bus routes — some of which have become city icons — renumbered and taking passengers only as far as Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

A crowded light rail train leaving Tunney's Pasture at about 8 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

In total, more than 100 bus routes have changed.

Residents will notice a big decrease in bus frequency downtown, where the number of buses travelling along Scott, Slater and Albert streets will go from more than 150 per hour to fewer than eight per hour, according to OC Transpo.