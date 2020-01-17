Full LRT service restored after yesterday's broken train power line
Repairs, inspection and testing finished overnight
A broken power line on a light rail train at St-Laurent station has been fixed, meaning related closures and delays affecting both the Confederation Line and transit system as a whole should be done this morning.
The inspections and testing necessary to get full service back on the Confederation Line are done, said OC Transpo general manager John Manconi in an email early Friday morning.
East-end LRT riders had to rely on bus service through the afternoon rush hour after a wire broke around 10:50 a.m. and fell onto a train as it entered St-Laurent station, said Troy Charter, the City of Ottawa's director of transit operations, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Shortly afterward, OC Transpo announced that buses would be replacing LRT service between Hurdman and Blair stations.
The nearly 15 hours of schedule disruptions this caused was by far the longest the LRT line has seen since its mid-September launch.
"This really sucks actually — waiting in this cold weather with this amount of people waiting for a bus just to get home," said rider Joe Green, bundled in a toque and hoodie.
"Me as a construction worker I don't have a site at home," said Rory Brissett. "The train is my only access [to work] other than driving."
Cause not yet shared
OC Transpo officials had said in a Thursday afternoon news conference they didn't know when full service would be restored.
The previous update from Manconi was at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, when he said the damaged equipment had been removed from the train and they were about to start installing new equipment.
It still wasn't clear why the wire broke, said Rideau Transit Group chief executive officer Peter Lauch.
Nothing similar happened during the testing of the line prior to its launch last fall, he added.
With files from Laura Glowacki
