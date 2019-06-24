Salvation Army shelter zoning stands after appeal rejected

A provincial tribunal has thrown out an appeal that tried to stop a controversial Salvation Army shelter complex on Montreal Road in Vanier.

A group of local businesses had challenged the project, which city council approved amid great controversy in November 2017.

During a hearing at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal this past January, they argued that the large shelter was not permitted on traditional main street.

But in a 100-page decision released Friday, adjudicator Richard Makuch disagreed and said the rezoning and amendment to the city's official plan should stand.

While the original shelter plan called for 350 beds, the Salvation Army proposed a greatly modified version of the project in June 2019 with as few as 70 emergency beds. That was in the days ahead of a second debate when Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury attempted, but failed, to get city council colleagues to revoke its earlier approval.

More to come.