1 man dead, another injured in Lowertown shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Another man was also shot during the incident, which took place inside the 300 block of Murray Street.

First responders were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics said they found one man who was critically injured, while another was seriously injured.

The pair were taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.

Police said one man died this morning, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

The location where the shooting took place is just blocks away from where a 20-year-old man was the unintentional victim of fatal gunfire in July.

This is the city's 13th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.