Ottawa

Man, 36, shot to death Friday night in Lowertown

Ottawa police are investigating the shooting death of 36-year-old Vuyo Kashe in Lowertown Friday night.

Shooting occurred just before midnight on Clarence Street

Police vehicles are parked near a cordoned-off section of Clarence Street in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood. Vuyo Kashe, 36, was shot to death late Friday night in the city's second fatal shooting this month. (S.B./Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in Lowertown.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Clarence Street at approximately 11:40 p.m.

Vuyo Kashe, 36, was found on the ground and declared dead at the scene, police said.   

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not announced any arrests. 

The homicide unit has identified some video they were in the process of collecting Saturday afternoon, and investigators hope to speak to eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information can contact the unit or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

It's the second fatal shooting in Ottawa this month. 

