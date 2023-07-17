1 taken to hospital in critical condition after daytime shooting in Lowertown

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, paramedics say.

Ottawa paramedics said a man in his 20s who had been shot approached a paramedic unit that was parked at the curbside in the area of Nelson and Murray streets around 3 p.m.

The unit then transported the man to hospital and notified police about a shooting in the area, paramedics said.

The Ottawa Police Service said it received a call reporting the shooting shortly after 3 p.m.

Several officers responded to the area and road closures were brought into effect, Ottawa police said in a tweet.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante told Radio-Canada the timing of the shooting is "extremely concerning."

"At 3 p.m., people are commuting to and from work. We have families in that area," she said, adding she believes security in the neighbourhood must be bolstered.

Although police are commonly present in the area west of King Edward Avenue near the ByWard Market, the residential streets to the east where the shooting took place are normally quiet.

Prior to this shooting, 42 shootings have been recorded in Ottawa so far this year. As a result of those shootings, 22 people have been injured.