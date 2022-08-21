Several Lowertown residents who live in the vicinity of St. Brigid's gathered outside the deconsecrated church Sunday, calling for the eviction order against the group occupying it to be enforced.

Around 20 residents arrived on the front lawn of the church to protest during a community barbecue event organized by the group, which calls itself The United People of Canada (TUPC) and has ties to the Freedom Convoy protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa this winter.

The residents carried posters denouncing the convoy, which led to a verbal confrontation with some TUPC supporters.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, eviction notices were posted at the church, notifying TUPC they had to vacate the premises. The notices said the lease was terminated due to $10,000 in unpaid rent and a failure to provide liability insurance in the amount of $5 million.

Chris Grinham, who lives two blocks away from St. Brigid's, said Lowertown residents are remaining vigilant after their experience living through the convoy protests.

"I think there was a lot of not paying attention when the convoy first started, and people just thought, oh, this is going to go away," Grinham said.

"And it grew and it grew. And then by the time people were really paying attention to it, it got out of control."

TUPC has claimed they don't have links to the Freedom Convoy, despite evidence to the contrary. Vehicles adorned with flags, stickers and signs associated with the convoy are regularly parked in the church's lot, including during Sunday's barbecue.

One of TUPC's directors has shared posts appearing to show support for the convoy on social media, while another director described herself as an adviser to Dwayne Lich, the husband of convoy leader Tamara Lich.

"They kept saying that they're here for Lowertown, but we don't want them here," said Grinham. "The mayor's told them [that], our city councillors told them, our community associations told them."

Tyler Oosterhuis lives down the road from the church, and also said they need to go.

"The people that they're attracting are the people that were making life so hard in January and February. I don't appreciate it," he said.

"And if they've been evicted, then they should be gone. So I just don't really understand why they're still here."

TUPC director William Komer, seen here earlier this month, said the group would be proceeding with a number of 'private prosecutions' Monday if the ongoing dispute isn't resolved. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Eviction set to be carried out Thursday

A bailiff hired by the current owners told Radio-Canada Sunday that the eviction order is set to be enforced at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

TUPC organizers called the police Sunday to evict the protesters from the lawn of St. Brigid's, but an officer on the scene could be heard telling them that wouldn't happen, since the group's right over the property is currently in dispute.

"We're not trespassing here. We have an active lease of the property," said William Komer, one of TUPC's directors. "And we are going to be continually proceeding with a number of private prosecutions tomorrow, if this isn't resolved."

TUPC would also consider legal action against officers who refuse to evict trespassers, Komer said.

He also said the group had tried to give a $5,000 bank draft dated Aug. 15 to the property's owners, but they refused to accept it.

"They haven't responded to us at all. They ceased all communication with us," he said.