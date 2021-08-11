1 man dead, another injured in Lowertown shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Another man was also shot during the incident, which took place inside the 300 block of Murray Street.

First responders were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics said they found one man who was critically injured, while another was seriously injured.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (Supplied)

The pair were taken to the trauma centre at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus.

Police said one man died this morning, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Lowertown resident Stephanie, who only gave her first name, lives close to the scene.

"I've heard the two gunshots ... I went outside the backyard thinking maybe it was my daughter .... when I got there, it was a young Black man on the ground that had been shot. And it was really sad," she said.

"The only thing I'm afraid about is what if my kids are playing outside and someone comes and my kid's shot by accident or someone else's young child?"

The location of the shooting is just blocks away from where a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in July. (Supplied)

The location where the shooting took place is just blocks away from where a 20-year-old man was the unintentional victim of fatal gunfire in July.

Donald Bedard said he also heard the gunshots.

"After 30 years of being here, its like a routine," said Bedard.

"Just a month ago, there was a shooting in the back, you know, then a few months before that, there was a shooting right in the front here. Then there are stabbings and everything."

A Lowertown resident named Lisa, who also didn't give a last name, said she saw police on the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire.

"It's starting to get scary in this area," said Lisa. "Something needs to be done with the gun violence."

This is the city's 14th homicide of 2021.

Ottawa police are investigating after one was fatally shot and another injured in a double shooting on Murray Street on Aug. 10, 2021 (Supplied)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.