Lowertown residents overwhelmed by fentanyl crisis plead for help

During a ride along in Ottawa's lowertown neighbourhood, police officer Paul Stam shares what he's seen in the past few years as the homelessness and fentanyl crisis intensified. He calls it a complex "public health emergency," which can't be fixed through the criminal justice system.

People who live and work near a struggling part of downtown Ottawa say they're running out of options when it comes to dealing with the fentanyl crisis that has ravaged several blocks of the Lowertown community.

So many drug users sit or lie down on the Murray Street sidewalk that community workers have nicknamed the area "the beach."

Louise Beaudoin, the nurse in charge of the supervised injection site located at the Shepherds of Good Hope — one of three nearby shelters — said her employees responded to seven overdoses in a recent eight-hour shift. Now, she said, they're dealing with a surge in violence, too.

"I've been doing this for 20 years and I've never felt threatened. But for three or four years, we have had security guards 24 hours a day because the level of violence has increased drastically," Beaudoin told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

Pastor Gordon Belyea said police sometimes call for help because his church on King Edward Avenue has surveillance cameras outside.

"I saw two people die [of an overdose] on video," he said in French. "In both cases, the guy was alone, people were walking away. All alone, abandoned. That hits."

Dealing with the area's drug and homelessness issues has become part of the daily routine for many.

"They're like zombies," said Paul Viau, a resident who says he's been robbed twice in the last three months.

"My son — he's 10 right now — doesn't like to come out here. He sees it all the time."

At a daycare in Lowertown, an educator combs the yard in search of syringes each morning.

Lowertown residents say their community is on the front lines of the drug crisis. The central Ottawa neighbourhood has three shelters, three day centres and three supervised injection sites within about one square kilometre. (Patrick André Perron/Radio-Canada)

"Every day there is something," Tea Markovic, who takes her child to the daycare, told a reporter in French. "Things we don't want our children to see."

One resident said they've been stuck inside their home after someone passed out in front of their door. Other times they find excrement.

Arrests down despite worsening problem

According to police statistics, arrests for drug possession were down 36 per cent last year compared to 2021. Arrests of suspected drug dealers also fell.

"We have limited resources, so how can we be precise in using those resources as efficiently as possible?" asked Const. Paul Stam, a community police officer who recently took reporters for a tour of the area.

Stam told Radio-Canada that officers only intervene only when things become violent.

"It's just not an effective and efficient use of resources to constantly be arresting them, putting them through the criminal justice system, back through the cycle of criminalization," Stam said. "And then never addressing these complex, deeper-rooted issues."

According to Ottawa paramedics, they've administered more than 300 naloxone injections this year across the city.

Equipped with long tweezers and a collection box, Chris Grinham, a Lowertown resident of 24 years, regularly collects syringes around the housing cooperative where he works.

"Some days you find three or four, some days you find 30 or 40," he said.

In 2018, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) estimated it retrieved more 1.7 million syringes citywide, including from needle drop boxes, harm reduction programs and from "needle hunters" like Grinham.

In 2022, that number was closer to 2.5 million.

The nearby Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says it saw approximately 18,000 total visits to its supervised injection site in 2021, with 871 unique visitors.

OPH estimates a median of five suspected drug-related overdose deaths per week since the start of the year, based on preliminary data from the Office of the Chief Coroner. In 2022, Ottawa saw 141 deaths.

On the eastern edge of the Byward Market, illegal drugs are consumed openly. Some look for a vein to inject, while others heat up crack pipes with lighters. (Patrick André Perron/Radio-Canada)

Shelters, services concentrated in Market

Grinham doesn't like to call police, but has when things get aggressive.

"I mean, most of them are not bad people," he observed. "They're just in a bad situation."

Shelters in the area — there are three nearby, plus three supervised injection sites — are overwhelmed, though not everyone uses them.

Julie Archambault, a homeless person who lives on the streets during the day and sleeps with a friend at night, is too afraid of shelters.

She says traffickers of all kinds are attracted to the concentration of people suffering homelessness and addiction.

"There is violence, on girls and on guys, and they abuse people here at the shelter," she said in French. "It makes them work in the street. They treat them like animals."

Julie Archambault, who lives on the street during the day, says traffickers of all kinds are attracted to the concentration of people suffering homelessness and addiction. (Patrick André Perron/Radio-Canada)

The ward's city councillor Stéphanie Plante wants to see the services scattered throughout the city rather than concentrating them in such a small geographic area.

"If tomorrow we put all the libraries, all the arenas, all the swimming pools in Ward 12, you would say, 'Hey, that's not right!" the Rideau-Vanier councillor said.

A group of ByWard Market retailers will meet with the mayor this week to discuss the pressure facing their businesses.

"That really needs to be a priority," said Stam during the tour. "If we are going to have this level of services and this concentration of services down here, priority number one needs to be, we need to reduce the impact on the surrounding community down to zero."

Drugs cut with fentanyl have been proliferating since the pandemic. (Patrick André Perron/Radio-Canada)

Others have recommended legalizing hard drugs, arguing their criminalization only worsens the problem.

Archambault is appealing to all Ottawa politicians for help.

"Please give the help they need," she said in French. "And please wake up here in Ottawa. All governments. We must help them because they are dying here."