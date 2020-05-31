Skip to Main Content
Police search lake for teen who fell out of canoe
Ottawa

OPP say 18-year-old was 1 of 4 people on board

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say the 18-year-old was one of four people aboard a canoe on Lower Beverley Lake. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for an 18-year-old who fell off a canoe into an eastern Ontario lake Sunday afternoon. 

The teen was one of four people aboard the canoe on Lower Beverley Lake near Delta, Ont,. when the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m.

The other three occupants made it back to shore, OPP said, but the 18-year-old failed to resurface.

As of 7:40 p.m., the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit was still trying to find the teen. 

Lower Beverley Lake is approximately 120 kilometres south of Ottawa.

 

 

