Police search lake for teen who fell out of canoe

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for an 18-year-old who fell off a canoe into an eastern Ontario lake Sunday afternoon.

The teen was one of four people aboard the canoe on Lower Beverley Lake near Delta, Ont,. when the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m.

The other three occupants made it back to shore, OPP said, but the 18-year-old failed to resurface.

As of 7:40 p.m., the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit was still trying to find the teen.

Lower Beverley Lake is approximately 120 kilometres south of Ottawa.