Canoeist's body found in lake near Brockville

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a teen who disappeared after falling out of a canoe near Brockville, Ont., has been found.

He has been identified as Brent Hennigar, 18, of Kingston, Ont.

Hennigar fell overboard Sunday afternoon while canoeing on Lower Beverley Lake, about 40 kilometres west of Brockville, and did not resurface. One other person was in the canoe and two more were on a paddleboard at the time of the incident, OPP said.

Divers from the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit searched the lake for Hennigar.

The coroner's office will conduct an investigation.