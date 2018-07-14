Hot weather, little rain leading to lower water levels

Lower than normal water levels in eastern Ontario and western Quebec have prompted a couple of municipalities to ask residents to voluntarily limit their water usage.

The recent hot weather and little rain means lake and river levels are below normal and continue to decrease, but are still considered above critical levels, according to the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, which monitors water levels in the Ottawa Valley, including the Tay River which flows near Perth.

"As we get further along with little rain, then things just decline progressively," said Patrick Larson, the organization's senior water resources technician.

He said small streams are drying up, which is normal for this time of year, but the Rideau Canal, could also experience a drop in water levels as the reservoir lakes that supply it decrease.

"We're not there yet. Certainly, their lakes are below normal for the time of year, more like what we see in August, but there is sufficient draft for navigation at this point."

Residents asked to limit water use

Residents in Perth, Ont. and Shawville, Que. are being asked not to water their lawns after lower than average water levels in the region. (CBC)

Town officials in Perth, Ont. and Shawville, Quebec are already asking residents to limit their water usage.

"We're having an extreme drought and we don't know how long the drought's going to last. We're praying for rain," said Shawville's mayor Sandra Murray, adding they're asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage such as watering their lawns.

"We do not have a water shortage. We just want the citizens to be aware, to limit their water use but there's no restrictions."

She said it's the first time since she became mayor more than four years ago they've put out this type of notice but doesn't anticipate any major problems.

The town itself is being more cautious with its water, not watering the lawn in front of the library. Residents also have to get permission from the town if they want to fill a pool.

Town officials in Perth are asking residents to voluntarily limit their water usage, by not watering their lawns and not washing their vehicles.

Rainfall below average

Rainfall in the region is well below average for July and little rain is expected in the short term.

Ottawa has received less than 1 mm of rain so far this month, compared to an above average 249 mm in 2017 and 19.4 mm in July 2012, which was considered a drought year, according to data from Environment Canada.

Larson said the forecasted rain will not be enough to replenish the local rivers, lakes and wells. The area will need around 10 to 15 mm of rain every few days to properly replenish itself, he said.